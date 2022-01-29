The Kobold Tombs (300 dpi promo)

There’s bound to be some level of miscommunication when dealing with the Kobold Tombs. After all, why would anyone have reason to try to raid the tombs of some lowly kobolds? But these are not kobold tombs, they are ancient tombs that now belong to the Great Shark kobold clan since they moved in and no one could be bothered to pry them back out.

The Kobold Tombs (1200 dpi)

But when a low level party blows a research roll and finds an old book about the Ghezzek Tombs that indicates the tombs include a secret treasure chamber with untold riches hidden away within it, who could reasonably resist the temptation?

The Kobold Tombs (1200 dpi, no grid)

For, sure enough, the kobolds found that treasure room generations ago and have since lost the vast majority of the treasure on bribes, buying steel weapons, and to the Blue Shark egg-group of kobolds that absconded with the best bits forty years ago… In fact, the secret chamber (on the lower right) has been converted into a sleeping chamber for the tribe so the first brave hero to open the secret door might be a bit surprised when two dozen kobolds come pouring out!

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

