The Darkling River works its way through the underdark beneath the grey hills to depths unknown. Darklingtown is a trading community built into a series of claustrophobically low-ceilinged caverns on the banks of the Darkling and a number of its tributaries. Darklingtown (which in turn will be made of 9+ maps) is the seventeenth mapped location (and this the 28th map total) along the Darkling River and the Darkling Sea beyond.

Darklingtown – The Upper Tunnels (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Above the “low rent” (really, no rent) Tunnels District of Darklingtown is the poorest part of Darklingtown proper – the Upper Tunnels or High Tunnels District. Like the Tunnels below, these are a set of fairly tight caverns that have been converted into living space by those who couldn’t wrangle space in the riverside neighbourhoods. This district has been through a few boom-and-bust cycles depending on who sets up residence here. For a while, an adventuring guild and a pair of associated businesses were established up here and the whole area prospered with the feeling of safety one gets from living next to a number of moderately potent sorcerers, warriors, and clerics. But with the adventurers moved on, it wasn’t long before the ancillary businesses also closed up shop and the whole district slipped back into slumhood.

Darklingtown – The Upper Tunnels (1200 dpi)

While quite distant from the Darkling and its tributaries, the Upper Tunnels remain very damp with runnels of water heading to low ground and eventually down the stairs to the Tunnels beneath. There have been attempts to set up a sort of bazaar here in a two-tiered cave, but in the end, there’s a trio of traders who haven’t let go of the dream, although few come to shop here.

Darklingtown – The Upper Tunnels (1200 dpi, no grid)

There are only two exits out of the Upper Tunnels – both stairs leading down to the Tunnels district below. While this makes the district more “secure” than most of Darklingtown’s districts, the air up here is thick, wet, and smokey, and most who live here have little other choice.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 19,200 pixels (64 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 4,480 pixels wide or 8,960 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license. Nor is the title of the map included in the commercial license.