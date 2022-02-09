I’ve been posting district maps of Darklingtown Districts for four months now (a total of nine district maps so far) and since March is being dedicated entirely to maps of ruins (and in some cases what’s under ruins), I figured this would be a good time to give the current overview of this underdark trading community.

My plan for the town has at least one more district, “the Vorpal district” which connects to the lower right side of East Frogsport with a passage also connecting it to the Cavern & Spillways. Each map in the current Darklingtown set is 16 inches by 12 inches in size at 4 squares per inch (some with portrait orientation, some with landscape).

The current district maps can be found here: