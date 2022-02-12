Nuzur Hollow (300 dpi, no commercial license)

Two days travel down the coastline of Dehnuk from the capital is Nuzur Hollow – a small cave that was once under the waterline before the cataclysm that came with the collapse of the ancient Zorisz Empire. The cave still shows the signs of having been underwater for millenia with chunks of dead coral on the walls and the residual smell of the stagnant water that slowly evaporated in the lower cavern.

The biggest point of interest is the ancient stone throne at the back of the hollow. Legend Lore has determined that this was once the seat of a locathah blackguard who had command over a local populace of ixitxachitl.

The small cave is considered a place of bad luck, and those that sit on the throne are said to invite a month of drowning nightmares and restless sleep. But you’ve just come across an ancient magical trident with the name of the blackguard inscribed upon it… the command words are long lost, but perhaps there is a clue at the throne?

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 6,000 pixels (20 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,400 pixels wide or 2,800 pixels wide, respectively.

Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.