Redford Citadel (300 dpi, no commercial license)

Built on the highest hill to be found near the Red Ford across Shelfbel Brook, Redford Citadel is still a good half-mile from its namesake ford. The Citadel was built not so much to defend the ford as to track who and what is using the ford and to provide a safe stopping place for those travelling this deep wilderness.

Redford Citadel (1200 dpi)

The main structure of the citadel is a three-story construction with an offset tower that rises another level above. South of the main structure is a walled courtyard with a barracks and dungeon on the south wall. The ground level of the whole construction is over 25 feet above the hilltop proper and the gate is accessed by a long wooden walkway with three flights of stairs. While not well equipped for a real siege or magical / flying attack, this does make the citadel close to impregnable to the troll tribes that claim the forests and hills across Shelfbel Brook.

Redford Citadel (1200 dpi, no grid)

Because of the remoteness of the citadel, the dungeons are small (only four cells) and often a few of these cells are used to hold supplies or valuables belonging to a traveller or trapper working in the region. The captain of the guard is also known to sleep down here for the quiet it provides.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,800 pixels (46 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,220 pixels wide or 6,440 pixels wide, respectively.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.