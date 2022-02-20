Twelve years ago I started posting Geomorphs to this blog. Twelve years. I posted the first geomorph to the blog at the end of October, 2009. Here we are in 2022 and I’m still posting new ones to add to the mix. These new geomorphs are, of course, the fault of Inkwell Ideas who will be launching a new DungeonMorph Dice / Cards campaign later this month (although these particular designs won’t be in that set as they are larger than the usual ‘morph).

Oversized Crypt-o-Morphs (1200 dpi)

These are atypically sized geomorphs. The three on top are double geomorphs – 20 squares tall by 10 wide; while the bottom geomorph is a triple – 30 squares wide by 10 tall. This allows for larger chambers and more intricate designs than the average geomorph, while also maintaining full compatibility with the usual 10 x 10 geomorphs.

Oversized Crypt-o-Morphs (1200 dpi, no grid)

These are part of my “Crypt-O-Morph” sets of Geomorphs – all centred around tombs, crypts, and associated structures (mausoleums, memorials, body preparation areas, etc).

