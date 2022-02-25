Arcane Sinkhole (300 dpi promotional)

Arcane waters have created a sinkhole above this cavern – one that has nearly consumed the ruins of an old homestead beside it. The old well at the homestead goes down to the arcane waters directly, but it is probably safer / wiser to head down using the stone stairs that seem to have formed of their own accord around the sinkhole that then lead into a damp cavern beneath.

The floor of the main sinkhole is scattered with debris from its formation, and narrow steps lead down from there into the twisting caverns beneath, joining to the cavern reached by the stairs (although the stairs aren’t that great either – a few steps near the bottom are missing). The lowest sections of the caverns are flooded with waters tainted by the energies here. Those drinking deeply from these waters roll a d6 (max of once per 72 hours – repeated drinking is always treated as rolling a 3-4 on the d6).

On a 1-2 nothing happens. On a 3-4 they are sickened if they cannot make a save vs poison / Constitution save DC 14. On a 5-6, roll on the potions table to determine the effects of the waters upon them.

The most interesting thing down here are the “islands” and ledge in the water. The largest island has a magical circle built at the peak, permanently illuminated by flickering green flames and a strange “cloud” that reflects the green light. The smaller island, just above the waterline, has a statue of a lizard-headed humanoid in a dark red stone (that looks black in the green illumination). Finally, the ledge beyond has a number of strange massive mushrooms growing on it (including of course some violet fungi).

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,500 pixels (45 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,150 pixels wide or 6,300 pixels wide, respectively.

