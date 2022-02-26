Pyramid of the Prince in Silver (300 dpi promo)

This stepped pyramid has no ground-level access, and in the ages since it was built no one has maintained the wooden stairs that used to lead to the entrances into the top tier. The stairs have rotted or burned away, leaving a sheer 15 foot climb from tier to tier. The doors at the top are stone with primitive rope locks inside them – one set has been worked until the rotten rope snapped, making access possible from the south face (although the doors are closed again, so this isn’t immediately obvious until they are pushed on).

Pyramid of the Prince in Silver (1200 dpi)

Dedicated to the “Prince in Silver”, a warlord from a distant land who ruled this state eight hundred years ago, the pyramid consists of three tiers internally as well – but the second tier is only accessible via the bottom-most level or a very well hidden secret door to the outside. The second tier is home to four undead priests – heretics from a later time who predicted the return of the Prince in Silver and forsook their place in the temple hierarchy in order to worship and immanentize the return of the Silver Lord.

Pyramid of the Prince in Silver (1200 dpi, no grid)

The lower level includes funerary chambers for the family and loyal generals of the Prince in Silver – each body was in fact burned on a bier atop the temple, but they are memorialized in the lower left chamber of the structure in the form of statues with various gifts and sacrifices before them.

Finally, there is a ramp down from the lowest level to dungeons beneath. Pick your favourite dungeon to put there (there are a few on the site to pick from)… or wait until I draw and release a set in April.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,100 pixels (47 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,290 pixels wide or 6,580 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!