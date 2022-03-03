Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are bringing back the Adventures Around Jalovhec hexmap.

Sprawling over the area where the Greenbeck river joins the Vhec is the trading centre of Jalovhec. A “point of light” in an area of dark forests, wastelands, and inhospitable low mountain ranges, Jalovhec is walled and well defended against predation by the locals and assisted by its trading partners.

The whole area around the city is ripe for adventure – the forests are home to strange creatures and foul humanoids, the wastelands were once home to elder civilizations, and the mountains were mined in the last age by clans of dwarves.

This map was an experiment with how I draw hexmaps – the maps I drew for The Fantasy Trip involved a lot of nice crunchy hand-drawn hexes and I thought it would be fun to make the hexes a central part of the design of a regional hexmap instead of an overlay on the map when done. A lot of inspiration for this came from the incredible work of Karl Stjernberg (who goes by skullfungus on most social media) who’s loose and yet heavy style is wonderful to behold.

