All the maps this month on the Dodecahedron will be focused on the theme of ruins (and sometimes the dungeons within & under). Even the maps list for the Release the Kraken this month has been curated exclusively from old maps of ruins around the blog.

The Ruins of Shagunat Keep (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Shagunat Keep was built on the ruins of a much older elven structure and now that the keep itself has fallen, the ruins present an interesting mix of elven and human stonework, especially underground. The stairs up the hill to the ruins are definitely elven, whereas the heavy stonework of the keep proper is mostly human.

The Ruins of Shagunat Keep (1200 dpi)

Since the fall of the keep it has been home to the occasional bandits or goblinoids until one group of bandits made the effort to clear the remaining stairs from the towers to the dungeons below as well as rediscovering the secret entrance on the lower level. Once their excavations were complete, they were promptly chased out of the structures by a team of hardened Ogre and Elven mercenaries.

The Ruins of Shagunat Keep (1200 dpi, no grid)

Those mercenaries still use this as their base of operations. They keep a low profile in the upper ruins and while they guard the secret entrance, they never use it so as to provide minimal evidence that it exists (as they used the secret entrance themselves to take over the ruins). When they have “high-value assets” to guard (or to wait for ransom on), these are kept in the old cells on the left of the dungeons level.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.