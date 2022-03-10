All the maps this month on the Dodecahedron will be focused on the theme of ruins (and sometimes the dungeons within & under). Even the maps list for the Release the Kraken this month has been curated exclusively from old maps of ruins around the blog.

Ruins of the East Gate of Steldin Dorg (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

The ancient Kale city of Steldin Dorg was reduced to naught but rubble in an assault that opened the last round of hostilities between the Kale and the People and set the stage for the final collapse of the already weakened Kale empire. Transplanar energies brought to bear here were barely contained and the magically-contaminated Dorg badlands are all that remain.

The great Dorg river was shattered, and much of it now flows under the badlands instead of following the old broken banks. The ruins of the East Gate are set along one of the few tributaries of the Dorg that still flows here. A series of pillars marking the road into Steldin Dorg, a few old ruins, and a small stepped pyramid are all that remain.

Ruins of the East Gate of Steldin Dorg (1200 dpi)

Following this tributary of the Dorg is one of the safer ways to pass through the Dorg badlands as it avoids all the worst areas of magical contamination and a few small villages of locals eking out a living have grown up along the banks to trade for supplies from. These villages have strict rules about plundering the Kale ruins as most experiences have involved bringing cursed artifacts and magical contamination back to the villages – and a few villages remain ghost towns twisted by the radiation and curses brought back to this day.

Ruins of the East Gate of Steldin Dorg (1200 dpi, no grid)

Thus the East Gate is of interest to explorers and those seeking Kale artifacts of the more mundane sort (Kale metalwork and ceramics are prized for their quality and endurance) and it identifies a starting point that leads directly to the exact centre of where Steldin Dorg once stood, directly west of this point.

On the map of the Ruins of the East Gate of Steldin Dorg, the pyramid is shown twice. The structure right up against the banks of the Dorg (with flooded subchambers) is where the pyramid is located, with the upper-left illustration showing the stairs up (which lead down to the waterline on the east side) and the upper surface of the structure.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,200 pixels (34 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,380 pixels wide or 4,760 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.