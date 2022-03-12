All the maps this month on the Dodecahedron will be focused on the theme of ruins (and sometimes the dungeons within & under). Even the maps list for the Release the Kraken this month has been curated exclusively from old maps of ruins around the blog.

Ruins of Brollmoreth (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The crumbling spire of an old tower marks the ruins where Brollmoreth, Demon of Shallow Graves and Patron of Silent Children was once worshipped. It is said that the demon physically tore itself out of the stone here after a drop of Demogorgon’s ichorous blood was flung to the ground in an ancient battle.

Ruins of Brollmoreth (1200 dpi)

In modern times, the worship of demons as gods is no longer an “accepted practice” and this temple to Brollmoreth was abandoned along with its worship. Remnants of the old temple walls remain leading to the stairs into the underground cavity whence it was “born”. While the cavity and the temple walls still have damaged and ancient iconography of Brollmoreth and Demogorgon, the tower is completely unadorned.

Ruins of Brollmoreth (1200 dpi, no grid)

Occasionally rich and desperate parents will organize expeditions to this ancient site to plead with Brollmoreth to return the gift of voice to children struck mute (and at least one story is told of an Emperor who demanded that his priests summon Brollmoreth in order to end the incessant questions and chatter of his first-born son…)

The site is far from any current signs of civilization, a few days travel east of the Citadel of Sabre Lake. As such, it is often inhabited by foul creatures and even minor demons attracted to the still-present scent of the blood of Demogorgon in the stone.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

