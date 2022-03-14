All the maps this month on the Dodecahedron will be focused on the theme of ruins (and sometimes the dungeons within & under). Even the maps list for the Release the Kraken this month has been curated exclusively from old maps of ruins around the blog.

The Goblin Warrens at Fort Redshield (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

Fort Redshield was badly damaged by a series of great magical earthquakes and abandoned soon thereafter. But it didn’t remain abandoned for long. The ruins have been home to various bandits and exiles over the years and have gradually fallen into worse and worse repair under the rough treatment of these groups and those who came here to “dig them out” of their lair.

The Goblin Warrens at Fort Redshield (1200 dpi)

But now… the word is that some small orange demons have been summoned here by some foul demonologist and have been making sorties to pilfer from the local goatherds as sacrifices for yet more disturbing demonology.

The Goblin Warrens at Fort Redshield (1200 dpi – no grid)

But these are no demons. These are lowly orange-skinned goblins quite typical of their ilk. The whole of the ruins of Fort Redshield has been turned into a goblin warren. If disturbed, or warned of the approach of adventurers seeking to “flush them out”, then the whole structure will be boiling with goblins climbing out old arrow slits, running across the rubble-covered upper sections, swarming out of holes and windows, and so on…

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.