All the maps this month on the Dodecahedron will be focused on the theme of ruins (and sometimes the dungeons within & under). Even the maps list for the Release the Kraken this month has been curated exclusively from old maps of ruins around the blog.

Along the shores of the Ironflow are a number of dwarven ruins – outposts and other structures built by the dwarves of Kuln. Some of these have been absorbed by the Black Mire, but most sit quiet and abandoned since the fall of the dwarven citadel – slowly falling to the elements and the strange creatures that escape from the Mire.

The Assamvar Ruins were once known as the Assamvar Guard – a watchtower built on a rocky island on the Ironflow. Now most commonly known as the Broken Guard, the tower stands 35 feet above the island and can still provide an eagle eye’s view of the river and the shores for a few miles. Outbuildings on the shore and a mighty stone bridge from shore to island are all in rougher shape than the tower, slowly being reclaimed by time and the elements and swamp folk. A tribe of swamp troglodytes have settled in the area and make use of the ruins and the two lower levels of the Broken Guard, but knowing well to avoid the top floor.

“Living” at the top of the Broken Guard is a tortle mummy of great age. She has forgotten how long she’s been up here, sitting on the massive stone chair on the top level of the guard contemplating the shores below and seeking the perfect place to lay her eggs – far too late of course as she died long ago at the ripe old age of 44 and will never have the opportunity to clutch a new generation of tortles. She worries about the number of troglodytes she’s been seeing in the area “recently” (the last 60 or so years) and their potential impact on her nesting plans.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,200 pixels (44 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,080 pixels wide or 6,160 pixels wide, respectively.

