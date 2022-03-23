The other day when I posted that “Dyson’s Book of Swords” Kickstarter is officially live, I felt it would be a bit crass to follow up 24 minutes later with another post that we have reached our funding goal.

But yeah. We’ve reached our funding goal!

50 Magic Swords, 1 (not magical) book. Currently on Kickstarter.

If you haven’t heard about it yet, this is a book compiling the 49 swords I drew through #Swordtember and #Choptober along with a 50th sword. Each sword has a spread to itself – on the right we have the illustration of the blade, and on the left we have the name and description (with game stats done with classic OSR stats in mind – quite frankly these were mostly written with the 1981 Expert rulebook and 1979 DMG in front of me).

This is a copy of the test printing Peter did for the KS. I absolutely love it and am really excited to get these into your hands. And to make this happen I have partnered with Peter Regan of Squarehex for running and fulfilling the Kickstarter so we have someone well-versed in printing and fulfilling campaigns while I keep drawing.

