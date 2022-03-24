All the maps this month on the Dodecahedron will be focused on the theme of ruins (and sometimes the dungeons within & under). Even the maps list for the Release the Kraken this month has been curated exclusively from old maps of ruins around the blog.

Ruined Temple of the Twins (300 dpi promo)

The local peoples worshipped the twin gods of Vullil & Raizil, bringers of rain and sun respectively. But with the arrival of the cult of the great sky god, the cults of Vullil & Raizil fell into disfavor and decline. Here a major temple to the twin gods still stands with heavy stone walls and much of the stone roof still intact – with an opening directly above the dais with the statues of the twins, allowing rain and sun into their sanctuary. A further pair of statues of the twins are down at the shore of the river to mark where the temple is to river traffic.

Ruined Temple of the Twins (1200 dpi)

South of the main sanctuary is the ruins of supporting structures for the temple built down the steps of the hillside. Built with thinner walls and wooden roofs, there is very little to show for these structures anymore, just jutting bits of walls among the trees that are reclaiming the hills.

Ruined Temple of the Twins (1200 dpi – no grid)

Locals still come to the shrine on overly wet or dry years to plead to the twins for better growing weather. They usually spend a few days working on cleaning up and maintaining the main sanctuary while here – scavenging stones from the southern ruins to maintain the main sanctuary.

It is claimed by some that getting potions of healing blessed by Vullil’s statue increases their potency (re-rolling ones when determining how much they heal). A number of magic swords sanctified to Raizil only function for a new owner if they make the pilgrimage here and leave the sword before the statue for the duration of a sunny day.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,200 pixels (34 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,380 pixels wide or 4,760 pixels wide, respectively.

