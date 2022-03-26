All the maps this month on the Dodecahedron will be focused on the theme of ruins (and sometimes the dungeons within & under). Even the maps list for the Release the Kraken this month has been curated exclusively from old maps of ruins around the blog.

Ruined Athenaeum of Vicon (300 dpi promo)

The hilltop Athenaeum of Vicon was abandoned and left to collapse when her worship fell out of fashion with the change in empires in old Zorisz. The goddess of visions, Vicon’s priesthood used this structure and the dry climate it was built in to store scrolls and codexes recording the various visions and dreams attributed to her interventions over the ages. From major works such as the Prophecies of the Seven Worms and the Ravings of the Empress in Amber (and the many texts analyzing these works) to quickly recorded dreams and momentary glimpses of otherworldly strangeness, anything thought to be touched by her hand was recorded and stored here.

Ruined Athenaeum of Vicon (1200 dpi)

The Athenaeum was not quickly abandoned – some priests saw visions of the structure collapsing if left unattended and remained here, training subsequent librarians and priests through five generations until Gheffen the Mad launched a private war against this shrine – he had become deranged and believed that their codex recording his “Prognostications of Seven Birds” had stolen his oracular gift and he and a small group of assassins moved through the Athenaeum one night, slaying all the priests and attendants and finally reclaiming the codex.

Ruined Athenaeum of Vicon (1200 dpi – no grid)

Of course, ancient and lost libraries turn up a lot in historical documents and the studies of sages. And thus this is how any adventuring group would find themselves here – seeking lost documents, ancient conjectures, and their own visions of the lady Vicon.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 15,600 pixels (52 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,640 pixels wide or 7,280 pixels wide, respectively.

