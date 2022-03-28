All the maps this month on the Dodecahedron will be focused on the theme of ruins (and sometimes the dungeons within & under). Even the maps list for the Release the Kraken this month has been curated exclusively from old maps of ruins around the blog.

Temple of Kuvartma & the Demon Apes (300 dpi promo)

Of the ruins explored this month on the blog, the Temple of Kuvartma and the surrounding shrines to the various demon apes in his entourage are in the best repair. A small tribe of awakened apes does their best to maintain the structures along the shore here, primarily focusing on the smaller shrines of the demon-apes and generally ignoring the main temple structure and the ancient 20 x 20 pillars in the water.

Temple of Kuvartma & the Demon Apes (1200 dpi)

The main temple is dedicated to Kuvartma – a giant winged ape god of the moon who is represented as bearing a silver shield in the form of the current phase of the moon. The many smaller shrines around the site are dedicated to various winged apes of his entourage – the so-called demon apes. The largest of these ornate stone structures (closest to the shore) isn’t a shrine but is used by the awakened apes as their communal home. As servants of Kuvartma, they prefer to come out at night and work in the moonlight and sleep during the day.

Temple of Kuvartma & the Demon Apes (1200 dpi, no grid)

The shrines and temple are ornately carved stone and masonry and many vines and creepers have partially overwhelmed several of the shrines – although the ape caretakers keep the entries clear and get rid of plants that encroach within the structures. The temple proper (which will be detailed in our next post) has three entrances – one at ground level on the south side of the structure, one accessed via the first tier of the temple (there is a passage between the east and west sides of the temple on the north side of the first tier that goes under the second and third tiers) and finally one on the roof of the structure that leads down into it.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,200 pixels (44 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,080 pixels wide or 6,160 pixels wide, respectively.

