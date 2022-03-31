All the maps this month on the Dodecahedron will be focused on the theme of ruins (and sometimes the dungeons within & under). Even the maps list for the Release the Kraken this month has been curated exclusively from old maps of ruins around the blog.

Inside the Temple of Kuvartma (300 dpi)

We explored the area around and on top of the Temple of Kuvartma with Tuesday’s map release – so today we head inside the temple and then to the understructures – including the passage to the inside of one of the pillars jutting out of the water. Again the awakened apes maintain the surface level of the temple as they do the outer structures – but they don’t use the stairs down to the lower levels of the structure.

Inside the Temple of Kuvartma (1200 dpi)

The undertemple is home to a pair of ageless druids of the moon, still maintaining the faith of Kuvartma aided by a number of creatures who have come down here from the moon in response to their prayers and rituals (take any weird creature, make it pale white or pearlescent, and call it a “Moon Creature” – like Moon Hook Horrors, or the dreaded Moon Beholders). The undertemple is accessible via stairs from the temple above, or a mostly-secret archway in the cliff face down by the shore that looks directly over the water which allows the druids to enter and leave without the apes seeing them (although the apes are mostly nocturnal and the druids and moon creatures occasionally use the surface level of the temple interior during the day).

Inside the Temple of Kuvartma (1200 dpi – no grid)

The lowest level of the temple is the catacombs which are generally ignored and falling apart – the druids send moon-goblins down there to run the passage and keep watch in the secret pillar lookout for the arrival of boats or persons of interest in the ruins. The secret crypt down here has not been opened in untold ages – neither the druids nor their servants are aware of it.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,200 pixels (44 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,080 pixels wide or 6,160 pixels wide, respectively.

