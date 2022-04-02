I’m really excited to get this book out to everyone. And today is the LAST day of the Kickstarter – less than 24 hours to go until we wrap this up and send the files off to the printer. The “tip-in” cards of the extra 51st sword for the top tier backers are in the mail to my place as we speak so I can sign them and send them back to Peter for release.

It is a trip to see the drawings and ideas I worked on late last year in this format. The book is really fun – I love the small square format, and I’ve finally hit the point where I’m happy with my drawings too. Which is what got me to put this together.

It’s been great working with Peter Regan who knows his way around the processes with his many Squarehex kickstarters, and the plan he’s put together has these going out to backers in an incredibly small time frame.

I’m just hoping that we’ll be sending a copy of the Book of Swords to you too.

Dyson’s Book of Swords Kickstarter