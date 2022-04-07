Unrol Kaz’ad Watch (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

A small dwarven watch in the Barrow Mountains, Unrol Kaz’ad used to house a small team of dwarven rangers who would patrol the traditional thirteen-and-a-half mile radius around the watch looking for signs of goblins, giants, and trolls in the region. With the encroachment of human pioneers into the region and the slow decline of the great dwarven kingdoms, Unrol Kaz’ad was sealed up and abandoned like many similar watches.

Unrol Kaz’ad Watch (1200 dpi)

But all it takes is one nosey wizard with a knock spell to unseal a watch. Which is what happened to Unrol Kaz’ad about 80 years ago. Originally this was to provide the local fiefdom’s rangers a place to resupply and rest while out in the field. When the fiefdom became the Principality of Nerron, they locked the doors again and pulled back its patrols to protect the city of Nerron and the immediate farmlands around the city and towns.

Unrol Kaz’ad Watch (1200 dpi, no grid)

But the watch is just too inviting to leave empty like that. Today the old watch is home to a small group of dissidents from Nerron – the retinue of Princess Eslene who was denied the crown when it was passed on to her much younger brother. While Princess Eslene remains active in Nerron, her retinue operates in exile coordinating operations with her to destabilize the principality and set it up for her to reclaim the crown.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.