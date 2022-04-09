Under the Observatory (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Ye Olde Wizard’s Observatory – the traditional place where you are likely to find a stargazing seer. The tower comes equipped with the mandatory ground-floor orrery that makes it dangerous to stand around that room for too long unless you want to get smacked in the head by a flaming representation of the elemental plane of fire. The top floor is dedicated to the massive telescope that is mounted into the roof (and when the tower is in good repair can be rotated and angled up and down to examine various parts of the sky). The whole area is tight enough that instead of stairs, there are ladders leading between the three floors of the structure.

Under the Observatory (click for 1200 dpi)

There is also a trap door in the orrery room that opens to a spiral staircase leading down into the lower levels of the structure. There’s a small study room tucked away down here, a secret exit via the well, and a locked door leading to some partially-flooded caves down below…

Under the Observatory No Grid (click for 1200 dpi)

In those caves, should one search the waters, one might find the same seer that lives in the tower – albeit skinless and wracked with pain alleviated by staying mostly in the waters. Whoever is up in the tower used the magical lense of the observatory to travel from its own observatory on another world and then promptly stole the seer’s skin and mannerisms and locked him down in the basement, offering tid-bits of arcane alien lore, food, and salves in exchange for “local” information from time to time…

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 22,200 pixels (74 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 5,180 pixels wide or 10,360 pixels wide, respectively.

