Tags
Dungeons & Dragons, Labyrinth Lord, Maps, Merch, Merchandise, Old School Essentials, OSR, RPG, TTRPG
The first of my two test prints of the Halls of Geryon map arrived today!
The map was drawn on a 31.5″ x 15.5″ canvas at 4 squares per inch. This test print is a 47″ x 32″ poster and it looks fabulous (at this size, the squares are about 0.375 inches across). What I’m really waiting for though is the other test print – a 31.5″ x 15.5″ neoprene desk pad. Essentially the same as the Vault of the Shadow Lich desk pad, except I’ve gone from 2 squares per inch to 4 squares per inch, quadrupling the overall “square footage” of the dungeon in question.
If the desk pad test print comes back looking right, I should be able to release the map (and put them up on the Redbubble store) on Friday or over the weekend. Of course, if you are a supporter of the blog on Patreon, you already got a copy of the map in the April Backstage Pass.