The first of my two test prints of the Halls of Geryon map arrived today!

The map was drawn on a 31.5″ x 15.5″ canvas at 4 squares per inch. This test print is a 47″ x 32″ poster and it looks fabulous (at this size, the squares are about 0.375 inches across). What I’m really waiting for though is the other test print – a 31.5″ x 15.5″ neoprene desk pad. Essentially the same as the Vault of the Shadow Lich desk pad, except I’ve gone from 2 squares per inch to 4 squares per inch, quadrupling the overall “square footage” of the dungeon in question.

Vault of the Shadow Lich Desk Pad

If the desk pad test print comes back looking right, I should be able to release the map (and put them up on the Redbubble store) on Friday or over the weekend. Of course, if you are a supporter of the blog on Patreon, you already got a copy of the map in the April Backstage Pass.