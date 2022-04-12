While I was drawing the various ruins maps that were posted last month, occasionally I would get an idea of a piece that was… small. I collected these three smaller pieces together and stuck them onto a single page for release today. Kind of a final clean up on March’s production maps.

Page o’ Little Ruins (300 dpi, no commercial license)

We have a small dome-type structure (like a big stone gazebo practically) on the upper left. Probably a shrine at one point, or a memorial to someone important-ish. Below that we have the remnants of a larger multi-chambered structure that has completely fallen into ruin so only some of the walls remain without any roof at all. In the centre of this space is a large statue, so again likely a religious site or a memorial of some kind. Finally, on the right, we have an obvious church / temple structure in the middle with two detached “wings” that have fallen into greater ruin than the central structure and are slowly being reclaimed by the forest.

Page o’ Little Ruins (click for 1200 dpi)

These are all excellent destinations for old treasure maps indicating where a specific loose stone can be moved to find an old cache. Or just structures you run across while exploring the forests as reminders that many other civilizations have existed here before. The dome structure is probably intact enough that some creature is using it as temporary shelter (or perhaps an Ogre Mage has been cursed to exist there). The lower left structure is just twisting enough that a down-on-his-luck minotaur could take up residence there, adding wicker horns to the central statue and setting noisy traps at the entrances… And of course the ruins of an old church certainly hide some lost knowledge or a way to contact a forgotten deity.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.