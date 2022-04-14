Frogsmead Inn & Tavern (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

A fairly well-off inn & tavern in Vestfold, the Frogsmead’s name hints at the older cults of the region – namely the Temple of the Frog that remains hidden in the swamps somewhere in the area of the city. Despite the name (which combined with the location will probably throw old school players into paranoid conspiracy spirals), the Frogsmead Inn & Tavern is not associated with these cults – merely named for the location of the city on the edge of the Great Dismal Swamp.

The Frogsmead is a two-story structure with a large stone “patio” that remains unfurnished (because the few times that tables and chairs were bought for it, they started disappearing pretty quickly) but popular on warm summer nights as customers take their drinks outside to enjoy the air and company.

The main level is home to the tavern, the kitchen, and Big Bill (the owner)’s office. A central fireplace keeps the ground floor heated in the winter and is used for cooking larger pieces of meat. Stairs lead up to the second floor where there is again a fireplace and more tables, as well as ten guest rooms.

There’s a trap door in the supply room that leads into the basement of the Frogsmead which is used as storage and has a large cistern. The rest of the basement is rarely used and contains an old table, some furnishings, and a few dusty boxes of supplies. In the back of the basement is a room set up for when staff or a friend needs a place to crash or hide – the room is generally damp and musty.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 16,800 pixels (56 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,920 pixels wide or 7,840 pixels wide, respectively.

Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.