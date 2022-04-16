Havenvale (300 dpi promo)

Zzarchov Kowolski writes some of my favourite adventures for “old school” adventuring. He releases a ‘zine every month through his Patreon and one of the ones late last year was Havenvale – a small “campaign starter” location that is centred around a small community that is so aggressively dull that you are pushed out to go adventuring because there’s no gold left and you can’t get married without gold rings, and you can’t be considered an adult member of the community without getting married.

Havenvale (1200 dpi)

Of course, such a conservative community will also push out other members who don’t care about getting married but are fed up with being treated as children their whole life… so more than enough reason to try to escape Havenvale to look for adventure elsewhere.

I took Zzarchov’s original representation of Havenvale and redrew it into this. You of course can use it for whatever remote valley town you like, or you can pick up the Havenvale zine from his Patreon and see it in action (for those who backed the latest Neoclassical Geek Revival Kickstarter at the highest tier, a print copy of Havenvale with this map in it was included!)

