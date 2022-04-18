Beneath the Pyramid of the Prince in Silver (300 dpi promo)

The Pyramid of the Prince in Silver has been essentially abandoned for several hundred years except for a small group of undead heretical priests who worked to immanentize the Silver Lord’s return in life and who have never given up hope, even in death. While they keep watch over the main structure itself, they have stopped watching the secret entrance to the sublevels in a nearby rock formation. (This secret entrance is marked in the upper-right portion of the map.)

Beneath the Pyramid of the Prince in Silver (1200 dpi)

Through this entrance a group of bandits has moved into the sublevels of the structure. Their leader, Klare Opfer, has taken up the mantle of the Prince in Silver and uses this guise to protect the bandit crew with superstition and old stories. The lowest level of the uderstructures contains a spring-fed pool that makes this site an excellent place for such a group. That section of the structures is in fairly rough shape with debris everywhere because some years the spring overflows the pool and the level can occasionally be found under as much as three feet of water – a veritable trove in the desert around the old pyramid.

Beneath the Pyramid of the Prince in Silver (1200 dpi, no grid)

This area is a fairly confusing selection of tiers, stairs, and elevation changes. Several chambers have raised sections where statues look down over the rest of the area and stairs to deeper areas lead to sections that are unconnected although on the same “level”. Much of the space down here has been redecorated by the bandits as a “joke” devotion to the new Prince in Silver, including a few simple “traps” designed more as a jump-scare than an actual trap. They also typically have the door from the upper level barred from their side so they can open it as an escape route, but keeping the undead priests from wandering down here…

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,100 pixels (47 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,290 pixels wide or 6,580 pixels wide, respectively.

