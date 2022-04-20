The PDF of “Dyson’s Book of Swords” is now out! All eligible backers of the Kickstarter should have received their promo code from Peter Regan / Gold Piece Publications to download it from DriveThruRPG.

https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/393906/Dysons-Book-of-Swords

The print edition is on the way to the printers now and the expectation is that everyone will have their physical rewards in hand by June and extra print copies will go up for sale at that point on the Squarehex.co.uk storefront.