Tormond Tower (300 dpi promo)

The old caves in this cliffside were slowly expanded into a number of chambers and shrines and eventually, a tower was built around the raised entrance to the cave by Tormond Calbreck. The first two levels of the tower are built into or connected to the cliff, with the top level being about 10 feet above the top of the cliff.

Tormond Tower (1200 dpi)

Stairs up to the tower entrance are guarded by arrow slits and the entrance leads into a short corridor with murder holes from the level above. Stairs lead up around the central column of the tower to the second level and from there a ladder leads to the roof.

Tormond Tower (1200 dpi, no grid)

Behind the tower is where the more interesting portions are – a series of caves with hand-levelled floors that lead to storage areas, a shrine, and a few cavern chambers that remain rough to this day.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

