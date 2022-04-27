Tags
I’ve updated the commercial map archive again, bringing the total count of commercial use maps on the blog to 475.
475 Maps
Bloody hell. When I added the ability to unlock some commercial maps every month on Patreon, I expected we’d maybe see 2 a month… I never considered that we’d be looking at a collection this size 8 years later. At last count, there were some 800 or so commercial releases using maps from the archives and innumerable non-commercial adventures and products that are decorated with my work.
So drop on by the Commercial Map Archive and see if there’s something there that works for you!
Malc said:
The best of maps – for us to use, released under a free, royalty-free, commercial license – ambassador you are spoiling us… 🙂 – Many many thanks to you and the Patreon supporters 🙂