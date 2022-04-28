If you’ve been following my non-map posts recently, you’ll know that I’m running a classic styled Wraith: the Oblivion chronicle set in Atlanta in 1994 (the era and place that the game was written in and where they set a lot of their initial material which confronts the horrors of the South’s past in the form of immortal southern aristocrats and the underworld’s reliance on people as property and even as money).

One of the main points of interest in the game (and honestly, in Atlanta in general if you’ve ever lived there) is Little Five Points – the Bohemian shopping centre of the city, and where all the cool kids used to go to show off exactly how cool they are – the skaters there to out-trick each other, the punks to out-cool, and the goths to out-pout each other while taking languorous drags from their clove cigarettes.

The next session report for the chronicle is set in Little Five, so I figured I should have a map of the area ready for use in-game and to go with the session reports here.

Little Five Points (click for 1200 dpi)

So here it is – my version of Little Five Points circa 1994. Some of the shops are fictionalized, others are in the wrong buildings (my own recollections from Little Five date back to 1990-1991 before most of the current “landmarks” of the neighbourhood were there, and the current maps aren’t much help) or have been shuffled around to allow for some shops that never co-existed in our own timeline to do so in the Wraith chronicle.

Originally I was planning on expanding the map into the residential neighbourhood around the main commercial intersection, but in a month I haven’t gotten to it yet, so I don’t expect I ever will now. And leaving the residential areas up to everyone’s imagination does a better job than strict street maps would provide anyways.

And if you want to use this street map for something less Atlanta-specific, here’s the map element without any of the tags.