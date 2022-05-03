Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. This particular map was never released as a “Patron supported” map at all, as it was part of a session report from a solo game of Four Against Darkness.

This ancient dromos-style crypt is of unknown provenance, predating this civilization and the last. But an undead medusa of equally unknown age has taken up “residence” here and the effect of her presence can be felt throughout the complex – the vermin that once lived here have all died long ago, but that doesn’t stop them from gnawing at the decor and the bones of the dead. The complex is overrun with the undead not so much under the command of the Queen of Bones, but animated by her mere presence.

Crypt of the Queen of Bones (free commercial-use license)

