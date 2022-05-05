Oreney’s Watch (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

Old crumbling stoneworks indicate that this was once part of an extensive set of structures built up around a bridge over a small tributary of the Alaric. The bridge, some stairs, and a small tower are the only parts of the old structures that remain in decent enough shape to be used – and a small section of the top of the tower has fallen from neglect in recent years.

The tower (and often the ruins as a whole) are known as Oreney’s Watch after the ranger who set watches here that were the first to report the movements of Brightbone Ravagers from Kazhkul into Pantesh, saving countless lives.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.