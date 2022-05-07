Blackstone Bastion (300 dpi, no commercial license)

This small black fortress sits off the rocky eastern shore of Shu-Qune. A narrow walkway leads down from the cliffs and then back up to the rocky peninsula where the bastion sits. The main tower / keep of the bastion is 5 stories tall, with most of the towers only having two stories with crenellated battlements atop them that haven’t had actual wooden hoardings atop them since the brief succession attempt by Baron Sel’Qune which lead to his remaining forces and house staff to hole up in the keep for three years until finally one of his manservants assassinated him for the chance to finally leave the damp fortifications.

Blackstone Bastion (1200 dpi)

Approaching across the small walkway leads to the peak of the first promontory where a drawbridge can be lowered from the outer courtyard of the bastion itself to cross over. The inner courtyard is home to a small stable, the keep, and four defensive towers.

Blackstone Bastion (1200 dpi, no grid)

Today the Bastion is home to the “semi-exiled” Warlock Without Voice and their immediate companions and company. Under their watch, the Blackstone Bastion has become home/prison to a number of air and water elementals that the Warlock uses to prevent traffic to the small peninsula.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 18,000 pixels (60 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 4,200 pixels wide or 8,400 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I'm able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution ("Cartography by Dyson Logos" or "Maps by Dyson Logos").



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the descriptive text are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.