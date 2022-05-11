Raining Cave (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

As the world grows dark, Heretic Nezek has moved his banished congregation from the great cathedral city to this cave that looks out over the great bridges on the edge of the dark forest. The main complex of the cave and the first sublevel are illuminated by enchanted torches that illuminate without burning – making the caves look even more claustrophobic as well as giving the illusion of heat while the caves remain damp and unpleasantly cold.

This cave is known as the “raining cave” because of the chambers on the lower left – a stream on the surface runs down into the topmost chamber and “rains” down through the various levels to the pool at the bottom which slowly drains to somewhere deeper. Massive mushrooms grow along these tiers providing food to Nezek’s congregants. But the lowest level leads to deeper caves and foul monsters so no one descends down past the first subtier and even then they generally post a guard on the upper chamber and only go down to the next tier when the mushrooms on the top level need to be allowed to grow a little longer before being picked.

Chambers on the upper right contain a circle of small standing stones that dates back several hundred years and a small bridge in the next chamber leads to a solitary monolith with a small stone bench before it. All these stones bear the almost worn-away marks of earlier worship but are painted over with the symbols and catechisms of Heretic Nezek.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,200 pixels (44 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 3,080 pixels wide or 6,160 pixels wide, respectively.

