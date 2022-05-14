Gaerborin Keep (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Gaerborin Keep was struck down in the great war by mighty elemental magics and rock-shattering bombardment in an effort to destroy the three Dwarven EarthShips that were stationed there. It was targetted for such heavy assault because it was built and maintained by the Gaerborin half-elf family – an extended family believed to be loyal servants of the elven empire given the title of KaleFolk for their loyalty and long service.

Gaerborin Keep (1200 dpi)

The remains of the inner keep are a collection of scorched stone structures with shattered upper walls encroached upon by several crater-like pools of shattered stone and stagnant water. Between the two craters that are all that remains of the east wall of the inner keep is a “causeway” that leads to a cave into the piled stone where the “palace” of the Gaerborin once stood. These wet and unstable caves also lead to a few remaining chambers from the palace that somewhat survived the assault.

Gaerborin Keep (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 15,300 pixels (51 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 3,570 pixels wide or 7,140 pixels wide, respectively.

Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the descriptive text are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.