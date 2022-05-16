Howling Passages (300 dpi promo)

These interlinked caves along the rocky shores of the Great Legate Lake produce a strange atonal howl when the winds are blowing in from the waters. The caves themselves twist and intertwine, and further structures have been dug out beneath them that have since partially flooded.

Howling Passages (1200 dpi)

The caves have been used by smugglers on and off for years – using the upper reaches as watch points and the lower entrances to move cargo in and out – a pair of chambers have been constructed linking the caves together on the shore side making it easy to alert those below when a ship is spotted.

Howling Passages (1200 dpi – no grid)

The original purpose of the understructures is not easy to ascertain – they have been stripped of any decorations and the furnishings are from a weird mix of periods and appear to have been moved in by later occupants. Much of the eastern side of the understructures is under 2 to 3 feet of stagnant water and are frequently home to oozes and other fungal monsters.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,200 pixels (44 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,080 pixels wide or 6,160 pixels wide, respectively.

