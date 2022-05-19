Pyramid of Zangro Spell-Eater (300 dpi promo)

This small three-tier step pyramid is the resting place of the naga Zangro Spell-Eater and their scions, servants, and “disciples”. The base tier of the structure contains crypts and halls, the central tier is solid except for the staircase leading down from the top tier which is a block with cross-cut corridors through it to access the central staircase. A statue of Zangro Spell-Eater used to sit atop the structure, but only the plinth remains. The ground floor also has a small shrine underneath the west staircase accessed by a pair of doors on each side – and a secret door leads from this shrine to the internal structures.

Pyramid of Zangro Spell-Eater (1200 dpi)

The structure is defended to this day by the one surviving disciple of the Spell-Eater – a dragon that was a wyrmling when the Spell-Eater lived and is now an ancient dragon that prowls the region around the pyramid watching for tomb raiders and treasure hunters as well as the occasional sorcerer seeking the secrets of the Spell-Eater.

Pyramid of Zangro Spell-Eater (1200 dpi – no grid)

Also, I’m quite happy with the chunky dark style I achieved for this map.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,300 pixels (31 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,170 pixels wide or 4,340 pixels wide, respectively.

