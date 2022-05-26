Twins’ Stairs (300 dpi promo)

The “Gavren Mesa” is a small stone mesa about 50-60 feet above the surrounding badlands. There’s one narrow trail that leads up to it, but the more popular way up is the Twins’ Stair – a twisting cave where both entrances are bracketed by a pair of statues of some forgotten elven twins. The twin on the left has a stronger nose and the twin on the right is depicted as hiding a dagger behind their back.

Twins’ Stairs (1200 dpi)

There are another five statues deep within the cave that seem unrelated to the twins. Five kings with tall full-face helms with crowns atop them each depicted with a different sword. Each had a stone chest at its feet, but the chests have been destroyed, leaving only the base of the chest in each case.

The caves twist and turn over themselves in a few places, and the lower entrance has a “breach” that drops some 20 feet to the cave below it. There are a number of side caves and sections that have been used for gatherings, campsites, and almost certainly weird sacrifices of some kind or another…

Twins’ Stairs (1200 dpi no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,200 pixels (44 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,080 pixels wide or 6,160 pixels wide, respectively.

