Greybreaker Fortified Mine (300 dpi promo)

Led by Druthik Greybreaker, a team of dwarves built, worked, and eventually abandoned the Greybreaker Mine in the hills of Khalefteg to extract a small vein of silver and mithril. The high value of the mithril and the annoyance of the prince of Khalefteg required a certain amount of fortification to keep raiders, bandits, and the prince’s forces at bay as they worked the mine. The deposits proved smaller than expected and the mine was only run for a few years before the Greybreakers moved on to other claims.

Greybreaker Fortified Mine (1200 dpi)

Well beyond the walls of the fortifications are a number of tailings piles and a very nice gravel road down out of the hills to the river to ship out the recovered ore. The fortifications themselves are the minimum needed to keep raiders out – not designed for a siege or serious military action. There’s no well within the walls (there used to be a sump in the mines that doubled as a greywater well, but it was filled and sealed before the dwarves moved on). The fortifications consist of three towers (two serving as a gatehouse) and a curtain wall, surrounding a small tailings pile, a few structures, and the entrance to the mine proper.

Greybreaker Fortified Mine (1200 dpi, no grid)

Today the fortifications are used by whoever finds them currently empty and moves in – typically as temporary shelter for bandits, ranger camps, and most notably a squad of ogre mercenaries who would extract “travel taxes” from the nearby river travellers.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!