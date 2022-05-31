Elleden’s Vault (300 dpi promo)

The walls, ceilings, and floors of this underground structure are covered in pale green ceramic tiles – age has not been kind to the mortar involved and the tiles achieve about 70% coverage overall now, although most of the fallen tiles were swept up and discarded instead of littering the floors. Under the tiles and mortar it would appear that the stonework bears no tool marks from picks or other work – as if the structure just formed in the rock with perfect 90 degree walls and so on.

The structure is known as Elleden’s Vault after a servant of the Zole that claimed the structure long after it was built / formed (and after the green tiles were added). There are still paintings and drawings (in darker green on the green tiles) of various depictions of the cubical Zole as it emerged into this world. The various statues in the structure have all been modified so they have strange cubic heads (usually made of clay over the original statue’s head) and are also holding at least one cube.

The south end of the structures lead to a small stream that flows in to the hill face from outside – a grate of tarnished copper keeps anything large from passing in this way, but the grate needs to be cleaned regularly otherwise it backs up with sticks and eventually leaves and more blocking the flow of water.

Today the vault is ostensibly unoccupied. A number of large slimes live in the southern area, feeding from the river flow – (and occasionally cleaning the grate when the water flow is significantly restricted – attracted to the mass of organic matter against it). The central structures are eerily silent, but a family of degenerate half-elven morlocks occupy the chambers to the east of the main entrance, and are familiar with the secret doors and layout of the area to harry and/or escape from intruders.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

