Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our top choice this month was this early map from the Dodecahedron.

Screaming Hall of the Ur-Goblin (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

Crafted as the lair and fortress of Vrunek, and earthbound Ur-Goblin who could be mistaken for a massive gargoyle, the outside of the structure is clearly marked by the worked mass of stone between the two cave entrances. The arrow slits on this central watch “tower” are decorated to seem like distended screaming faces with the slits as very tall vertical mouths. The stone double doors on each side of the screaming tower are secured by ancient wizard locks that only allow entry to goblins and those who whisper praise to the foul titan of mud and stone.

Screaming Hall of the Ur-Goblin (1200 dpi)

While the original clan of Vrunek (and supposedly the ur-goblin himself) was wiped out during the war against the elves, other goblins have learned that the great doors keep them safe within the hold and several small groups of their kin have moved here over the ensuing decades – most eventually fall victim to each other, or to the “beast” that dwells in the dark recesses of the natural caves deep under the screaming halls. What this beast is remains to be seen – perhaps a pack of gargoyles remain from Vrunek’s unnatural armies, or even Vrunek himself survived, or one of his spawn failed the ur-goblin metamorphosis and lurks in the caves hungry for goblin flesh and any warm blood it can find.

Screaming Hall of the Ur-Goblin (1200 dpi, no grid)

At the north end, near the entrance, there are a pair of sloping corridors that pass over each other. The corridor to the upper chambers slopes up to them, and the corridor that loops under it slopes downwards and has a small pool just past the door after the slope to act as a sump for that section of the dungeon.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 15,600 pixels (52 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,640 pixels wide or 7,280 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).