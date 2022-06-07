Passages Beneath (300 dpi promotional, no commercial license)

Overrun by a gang of black flightless humanoid birds (dire corbies), this structure was cut from the rock by a slave group of norkers under the orders of the Hun’mtor mining consortium (a drow-owned business specializing in the mining and acquisition of specific rare ores). The sigil of the Hun’mtor (in cast iron) are embedded into most of the doors of the structures, but the norkers and drow alike are long gone.

The structure was built around a gallery cave in a secondary passage in the underdark. The gallery is home to a solitary doombat that is in a state of uneasy truce with the dire corbies – they toss it food on occasion, and it hides in the smaller gallery caves when not off deeper in the underdark hunting for larger food. The dire corbies are spread out through the structure, but have barricaded most of the doors that lead to the areas where the crevasse has opened up – occasionally foul hunters and creatures have entered the complex via the breach, and the dire corbies have learned to be careful of them. The southern door of the great hall is the only door leading from the crevasse that is left unbarricaded (but always guarded).

The dire corbies access the complex via the secret door in the gallery cave – tossing a tid-bit to the doombat before slipping through the secret door and down the stairs to the complex.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

