Dohrlegond’s Tombs (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

A twisting descent under “Dohrlegond’s Rock”, a massive stone spire, leads to a small set of caverns and tombs. The descent spirals around a very tall cave with a couple of points where you can see into the central cave. Under the current “management” of the ogre warlord Thar Gorecrusher, a small group of lowly half-orcs & orcs are assigned to watch this area and occasionally climb the stair to look for intruders. These guards generally sit around a small fire at the base of the cavern and play crude games to while away the hours.

Dohrlegond’s Tombs (1200 dpi)

Thar Gorecrusher ignores the actual tombs. The doors to the chamber with the five tombs on the upper left are sealed with magical stone mechanisms that won’t open without a specific crystal wand and a knock spell used together (or the wand and a command phrase that is long forgotten but could be rediscovered). Thar’s crew of orcish bandits (with a couple of Ogre lieutenants) otherwise have free run of the complex.

Dohrlegond’s Tombs (1200 dpi – no grid)

Now you’ve found the wand, wrapped in a scroll of Knock and a map to the location of the tombs. Maybe a clever party can slip partway down the twisting stairs and sneak into the tombs without alerting Thar and company…

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.