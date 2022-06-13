The Village of Winten Ford (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

Winten Ford was built up around a small mill built by the eponymous ford on a small river. Between the mill and the increased traffic, the old ford became a muddied mess and eventually was replaced by a wood and stone bridge at the same time as the two small towers were built here (the larger on the hilltop overlooking the bridge, the smaller hexagonal tower on the highest point within what became the walls of Winten Ford.) The palisade walls don’t entirely surround the town – a few buildings are outside the walls and the two gates to those portions don’t currently have doors (but the townsfolk could put together something in a crisis). The walls are mostly to make people feel safe at night and were erected when banditry in this region was much more of a threat.

The Village of Winten Ford (1200 dpi)

The village is pretty much self-governing. The larger tower is maintained by a minor knight, but she makes no claims over the people of the town or the product of their work. The main voices in the town are the miller’s family (who own both the mill and the tower within the town walls), a few well off farmers, and the two clerics who run a church here dedicated to the imperial pantheon (the large structure with two small towers on the north side of the centre of town).

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text is NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project (although the name can be as it is included on the map proper).