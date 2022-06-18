Welcome to map 2 of the Midsummer Lands. As with all the maps in the set, there is no set scale for these maps, and the items on the maps are not to scale with each other so we can see points of interest like towers, cities, and caves. If you really need a scale for this and don’t want to pick one yourself, go with six miles to the hex.

The Midsummer Lands – Hex Map 2 (300 dpi promo)

This map sits north of the first hexmap and details the lands around Great Elven Lake and the edges of the Naakrel Badlands infested with fae goblinoids and the degenerate offspring of the ancient elves. On the western shore of Great Elven Lake is Gatherstone, a major city with extensive farmlands – and for hexes around are small farming communities that travel to and from Gatherstone to trade, curtailed only by the swamplands to the east. The islands in the lake are all home to elven ruins, and digging through the badlands and the hills will find more of the same – certainly including some sunken ruins in the swamps.

The Midsummer Lands – Hex Map 2 (1200 dpi)

To the northeast of Great Elven Lake are the rivers feeding from the other Faerie Lakes through the Naakrel Badlands. Along this river are the smaller fortified cities of Faewall and Lower Faewall and the associated farmlands and forestry. Looking around the various hexes and you’ll see a number of ruins, caves, standing stones, and other points of interest for any number of adventures.

