Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our first release this month is this fantasy “house” design from 2016.

Mastervale Estate (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

Bearing obvious similarities to the mansion of the Dervel Merchants in blueridge, the Mastervale Estate is slightly more regular in shape and less alien in material – appearing at first glance to be made of grey stone. The actual material is an unworldly grey crystal that seems utterly smooth to the touch, and yet seems to be easy to grab onto and grip. Because of this “grippiness” and the whims of the owners the outside of the structure is covered with vines and other green creepers, further enhancing the appearance that the structure is made of some normal stone. The alien construction extends even to the windows which are thinner and translucent but not fully transparent and which are also as hard as the walls.

Assembled using the same strange magics as the Dervel house, this structure was originally the headquarters of the Mastervale Merchant Consortium. However, as the fortunes of that business waned after a series of bad investments and destroyed cargoes, the Mastervale family ended up selling their extended properties and moving into the estate – converting offices and libraries into living areas.

Mastervale Estate (1200 dpi)

Still considered one of the main merchant families of the city, the Mastervales are a bitter clan who remember their time of greater affluence and prosperity and allow it to blind them to their current wealth and success. They hoard the last of their great treasures and seek to reverse their recent decline – however they have become very risk-averse… Combined with their bitterness and penny-pinching, they are unlikely to climb their way back to the top.

The Mastervale clan can be used as a patron for an adventuring group as they are well-regarded by most in the region and do have the money to afford good work. However, they are cheap and quick to reduce payment for mistakes or unforeseen setbacks. They also may become the target for adventurers seeking to get into the good graces of the thieves’ guild, other merchant families, or those seeking out the remaining treasures of the clan.

The second floor of the structure is identical in layout to the first (minus the garden gazebo), with the east wing entirely dedicated to the master suite.

The 1200 dpi version of the map is set at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 10,200 pixels (34 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,380 pixels wide or 5,760 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.