The final map of the Midsummer Lands is the upper-left corner of the map set, producing a 3 tall by 2 wide “grid” of map sections that interlink.

As with all the maps in the set, there is no set scale for these maps, and the items on the maps are not to scale with each other so we can see points of interest like towers, cities, and caves. If you really need a scale for this and don’t want to pick one yourself, go with six miles to the hex.

The Midsummer Lands – Hex Map 6 (300 dpi promo)

I love the feel of this hex map – we are now into the Faerie Lakes proper (Great Elven Lake from map 2 in the set is one of the Faerie Lakes and the one closest to the coast). This map is set around Great Faerie Lake which dominates the map, with Deep Gnome Lake on the upper right. Deep Gnome Lake is exceptionally deep, significantly deeper than any of the other Faerie Lakes and down near the bottom are a number of caves that lead into other submerged areas. Great Faerie Lake is home to a number of major elven ruins as well as the fortified cities of Bolluster (the largest), Wizard’s Isle (linked to Bolluster by a massive alabaster bridge), and Two Hills (on the island to the northwest of Bolluster).

The Midsummer Lands – Hex Map 6 (1200 dpi)

Violet Island is the largest of the islands in the Great Faerie Chain, is strangely arid compared to the other islands, and is home to a number of massive purple megaliths that were likely part of a dimensional aperture. In addition, we have a ruined city of great spires between Great Faerie Lake and Deep Gnome Lake, and a massive pyramidal structure in the forest to the north (the base of the structure is miles across). Further investigations of the hexmap will identify caves, smaller ruins, a large extent of swampland, and a few more odd structures hidden around…

