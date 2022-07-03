Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Both releases this month come from maps posted to the Dodecahedron back in 2016.

In the Barrier Peaks is a small pass no longer accessible from either side – at some point the ends of the pass were lifted up above the local landscape by a hundred feet or more, leaving sheer cliffs and difficult climbs. What has been forgotten is that this was done by the dwarves in their time of grief for their fallen warking.

The eastern end of the pass is decorated with pale stone statues of human warriors on each side, leading to a massive stone statue of a dwarf where the pass turns. These are the honour guard of the warking – caryatid columns and a mighty (if short) stone golem left to defend his resting place.

The vault itself has remained sealed since her interment. The main door sealed from within by the craftsmen who then climbed out using a ladder into a narrow chimney in the smallest raised chamber that overlooks the pass, the top of which is also sealed (although not nearly as securely as the front door).

The vault itself is fairly small. The entrance hall is decorated with scenes of the dwarven Earthships breaching into this world and laying siege to burning elven cities. The stairs from this hall lead to the overlook chamber (decorated with representations of the constellations of the dwarven home world) and the preparatory chambers for the warking’s interment.

The next hall is decorated in abstract geometric patterns pleasing to dwarven eyes, and niches disguised into the walls are the homes to skulls of dwarves who fell in the same battle that ended the warking’s life – and their shadows should the warking be disturbed.

The final chamber contains the crypt of the warking and her two wives, who of course will rise as undead most foul if disturbed or robbed.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.