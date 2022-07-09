The Andesite Pyramid (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Guarded to this day by the Obsidian Guard, the Andesite Pyramid is supposedly the burial site of the Sphinx of Jewels. Some believe this is a name or title bestowed upon one of the princes of the Eparapt Dynasty, but other stories point to this being the resting place of an actual sphinx that assisted several generations of princes of the previous dynasty.

The truth might be something else entirely – a few apocryphal tales speak of a potent psionic lich with the “Jeweled Sphinx headdress” who moved into this pyramid when it was completed but before a prince could be set to rest here and who manifests its foul will through the otherwise mindless-seeming Obsidian Guard (sixteen animated obsidian “statues” of warrior guards that defend the pyramid against interlopers).

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 5,400 pixels (18 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 1,260 pixels wide or 2,520 pixels wide, respectively.

